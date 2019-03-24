Margaret Connors "Marti" Asher

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Never met anyone more sincere and kind than Marti. I..."
    - Karen Stanley
  • "Marti was such a kind and caring person and an inspiration..."
    - Susan Waltman
  • "Let your hearts be filled with beautiful memories of your..."
    - NC
  • "I am extending my condolences to the family and friends...."
    - Barbara Sutton
  • "The loss of a love one is difficult. May the precious..."

Margaret "Marti" Connors Asher MARGARET "MARTI" CONNORS ASHER, 61, a resident of Saxapahaw, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, after a brave, long journey with breast cancer. Marti was born in Peoria, Ill., and was a graduate of Snider High School in Fort Wayne, IN. She was a graduate of Purdue University (1979) and Alamance Community College (1997). Since moving to Elon in 1987, she dedicated her professional and personal time to supporting local charitable organizations. She was a CPA at Gilliam Coble and Moser of Burlington for over 20 years, specializing in non - profit accounting. Marti will be forever remembered and loved by her surviving friends and family, including her parents, John and Helen Connors, HHI; four children, Elizabeth (Christopher) Sanders, Melissa Asher, David (Adelina) Asher, and Michelle Asher; boyfriend, Ronald Cardwell; aunt and godmother, Joan Connors; six siblings, James (Beth) Connors, Kevin Connors, Cathryn (Ray) Albrecht, Maureen (David) Fraser, J. Michael (Angela) Connors, and Timothy (Wendy) Connors; three beloved grandchildren, Henry, Norah and Catherine; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Marti was preceded in death by her brother, John Murray Connors III. Private Inurnment will be in the Saint Francis by the Sea Columbarium, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Memorial donations may be made to her Alamance Community College memorial scholarship fund (http://bit.ly/martischolarship)
Funeral Home
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
207 E. Elm Street
Graham, NC 27253
(336) 226-1622
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 24, 2019
bullet Purdue University bullet Breast Cancer
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details