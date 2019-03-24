Margaret "Marti" Connors Asher MARGARET "MARTI" CONNORS ASHER, 61, a resident of Saxapahaw, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, after a brave, long journey with breast cancer. Marti was born in Peoria, Ill., and was a graduate of Snider High School in Fort Wayne, IN. She was a graduate of Purdue University (1979) and Alamance Community College (1997). Since moving to Elon in 1987, she dedicated her professional and personal time to supporting local charitable organizations. She was a CPA at Gilliam Coble and Moser of Burlington for over 20 years, specializing in non - profit accounting. Marti will be forever remembered and loved by her surviving friends and family, including her parents, John and Helen Connors, HHI; four children, Elizabeth (Christopher) Sanders, Melissa Asher, David (Adelina) Asher, and Michelle Asher; boyfriend, Ronald Cardwell; aunt and godmother, Joan Connors; six siblings, James (Beth) Connors, Kevin Connors, Cathryn (Ray) Albrecht, Maureen (David) Fraser, J. Michael (Angela) Connors, and Timothy (Wendy) Connors; three beloved grandchildren, Henry, Norah and Catherine; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Marti was preceded in death by her brother, John Murray Connors III. Private Inurnment will be in the Saint Francis by the Sea Columbarium, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Memorial donations may be made to her Alamance Community College memorial scholarship fund (http://bit.ly/martischolarship)
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 24, 2019