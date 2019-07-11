Margaret D. O' Connor Oliver Routten Margaret D. O'Connor Oliver Routten, 96 of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at The Retreat of Lady's Island. Funeral Services for Margaret will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Riverview Baptist Church at 11 AM. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the service hour at 11 AM. Ms. Routten was born on September 6, 1922 in Lorton, Virginia, the daughter of the late Leah (Kidwell) and Joseph O'Connor. Also preceding, in death, her two husbands: Willard Oliver; and Rev. John Routten; brothers: Joseph, Jr. and Chester O'Connor; and sister: Virginia. Survivors include: two daughters: Delores (Jule) Johnson; and Vicki (Shawn) Farrow; six grandchildren: William Johnson; Julie (Wayne) Hurlock; Rick (Danielle) Johnson; Valerie (Paul) Howe; Leslie (Leigh) Farrow; and Jason (Kimberly) Farrow; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Riverview Baptist Church Mission Fund. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

