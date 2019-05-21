Margaret "Peg" Heiligman Margaret "Peg" Heiligman, 93, of Beaufort, South Carolina Passed away on April 29th in the Loving care of Her Son Otto R. Heiligman Ill and her Daughter Anne Heiligman in California. She was Born on July 21, 1925, Married to her late Husband Otto R. Helligman. She is survived by her son Otto R. "Buck" Heiligman III and daughter Anne Heiligman. Family and Friends are invited to recite the Rosary on may 23 at 11.00 Pm at St Peters's Church followed by a brief visitation with family. The Funeral Mass will begin at 12:30 pm. Following the mass Family and friends are invited if they so choose to go with Peg to Beaufort National Cemetery to be laid to rest with her Husband Otto R. Heiligman. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the Franciscan Center, P.0 Box 682, St Helena, SC, 29920.

