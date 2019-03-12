Margaret J.A. Hedman Margaret J.A. Hedman passed peacefully from this world on February 27, 2019 in Beaufort, SC. Joe Ann was born July 9, 1934 in Dover Arkansas. She is predeceased by her husband of 44 years, George L. Hedman. Joe Ann is survived by her children, Lennart (Kay) Hedman of Roscoe, IL., Craig (Anne) Hedman of Shirland, IL, and Kim (Charles) Steinmeyer of Beaufort, SC.; grandchildren, Trevor, Ethan and Lea Hedman, Nathaniel (Kaitlyn), Joshua, Jeremiah, Zachariah, Isaiah, Seth and Josiah Hedman, and Candice Gummow Maldonado; three great-grandchildren, Ava and Emma Maldonado and Wyatt R. Hedman. Burial will be at Shirland Cemetery in Illinois, services will be private. Please share your thoughts and stories about Mrs. Hedman by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 12, 2019