Margaret L. Young Margaret L. (Peggy) Young died Friday, Feb 28, in Hospice Care at her home. Peggy was born in Pawtucket, RI on June 8, 1945. She attended the University of Rhode Island, and graduated from the Columbia University School of Nursing in 1968. She then worked at Babies Hospital of Columbia-Presbyterian before returning to RI, where she continued working in nursing. She received a Masters in Nursing and a Masters in Education and taught Nursing at the Community College of Rhode Island. She retired in 2006 and moved to Hilton Head Island. Peggy was an avid skier and swimmer, and was a captain in the Army Reserve. She leaves behind her beloved partner of 42 years, Diana Churchill, and several cousins. Compassus provided caring support during Peggy's last days. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be mailed to Maranatha Farms Animal Rescue League in Ridgeland.

