Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Minton Purkey. View Sign

Margaret Minton Purkey Passed away peacefully March 16, 2019 on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Born January 26, 1925 in Bloomington, Illinois the daughter of Irtis O. and Eleanor E. Minton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frederick E. Thyer, Sr., second husband, Elmond J. Purkey, brother, Arthur D. Minton and parents Irtis O. and Eleanor E. Minton. Margaret was a full time homemaker, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, member of P.E.O. Chapter V, and an avid bridge player. She is survived by her children, Christine T. Parkman and Frederick E. Thyer, Jr. (Patricia), grandchildren Patrick D. Parkman (Elizabeth), and John F. Parkman, great-grandchildren Madelynn E. Parkman and Emma Joann Parkman. Graveside services will be held in Collins, MS at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312 or Hilton Head Humane Association, P.O. Box 21790, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29925. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret Minton Purkey Passed away peacefully March 16, 2019 on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Born January 26, 1925 in Bloomington, Illinois the daughter of Irtis O. and Eleanor E. Minton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frederick E. Thyer, Sr., second husband, Elmond J. Purkey, brother, Arthur D. Minton and parents Irtis O. and Eleanor E. Minton. Margaret was a full time homemaker, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, member of P.E.O. Chapter V, and an avid bridge player. She is survived by her children, Christine T. Parkman and Frederick E. Thyer, Jr. (Patricia), grandchildren Patrick D. Parkman (Elizabeth), and John F. Parkman, great-grandchildren Madelynn E. Parkman and Emma Joann Parkman. Graveside services will be held in Collins, MS at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312 or Hilton Head Humane Association, P.O. Box 21790, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29925. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close