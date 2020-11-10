Margaret Schaltegger
July 27, 1948 - November 5, 2020
Bluffton, South Carolina - Margaret "Peggy" (Byrnes) Schaltegger passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2020 after a long illness. Peggy was born on July 27, 1948 in the Bronx NY and celebrated 49 years of marriage to her husband Rich earlier this year.
A graduate of New Milford (CT) High School and Eastern Connecticut State University, Peggy lived in Boston and worked for Jordan Marsh as a fashion coordinator and then Foxmoor Casual as a dress buyer, traveling to the New York City Garment district monthly. She gave up her exciting career upon becoming a mom and dedicated herself to her family and to a vast array of causes.
Peggy lived nearly 40 years in North Attleboro, MA where she raised her family and became known as someone who was always available to lend a hand- from her children's schools and activities, to Meals on Wheels, to serving children with special needs, to St Mark's Church, and so many others. She was selfless, giving, and always quick with a kind word and a smile.
Her years as "Mamita" to her two grandsons, Thomas and Jacob, were some of her most treasured, and she was happy and grateful to live her final years on beautiful Hampton Lake in Bluffton, SC.
Peggy is survived by husband Richard; her daughter Amy, son-in-law Wilson, and grandsons Thomas and Jacob, her son Matthew and daughter-in-law Melea and her sisters Dorothy Nordland and Mary Ann Byrnes. She is reunited in heaven with her parents George and Dorothy Byrnes.
Due to COVID-19 services will be held at a later date in Bluffton SC, N. Attleboro, MA and a service at her final resting place in New Milford CT.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Margaret Schaltegger to support cancer research and patient care at:
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
P.O. Box 849168
Boston, MA 02284
or via www.dana-farber.org/gift