Margie Wooten Thrash
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Wooten ["Woo" Guss] Thrash Margie Wooten ["Woo" Guss] Thrash, of Santa Rosa Beach Florida, died March 9, 2020. Margie was born in Goldsboro, NC on September 17, 1922 to Kindred Thomas Wooten and Janie Nadine Webb. After schooling in North Carolina, she graduated from Anderson College in Anderson, SC and then attended West Chester School of Nursing in Chester, PA where she became a licensed Registered Nurse. She married William Franklin Guss on September 14, 1946 in Miami, FL. Margie was a pediatric nurse, a loving wife and loving mother who raised three children including caring for them through the Korean and Vietnam wars while her husband Colonel Guss served in combat overseas. She spent the next 24 years traveling and home making as a Marine wife. Margie ("Woo") and Bill ("Goose") moved to Hilton Head Island in 1972. Margie remarried Lt. Gen. William (Gay) Thrash after Col Guss' passing and continued to reside on Hilton Head Island for many years before Lt. Gen. Thrash's passing when she moved to Santa Rosa Beach. Margie is survived by two sons, Jeffery Guss and Robert (Jerri Ann) Guss; four grandchildren; Anna (Garth) Lynch, Charles (Savannah) Guss, Jordan Guss, Robert Guss; five great grandchildren; Eliza, Connor & Piper Lynch, Coco & Benjamin Guss. She was preceded in death by her husband William F. Guss, her son William Gregory Guss and her second husband William G Thrash.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved