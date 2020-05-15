Margie Wooten ["Woo" Guss] Thrash Margie Wooten ["Woo" Guss] Thrash, of Santa Rosa Beach Florida, died March 9, 2020. Margie was born in Goldsboro, NC on September 17, 1922 to Kindred Thomas Wooten and Janie Nadine Webb. After schooling in North Carolina, she graduated from Anderson College in Anderson, SC and then attended West Chester School of Nursing in Chester, PA where she became a licensed Registered Nurse. She married William Franklin Guss on September 14, 1946 in Miami, FL. Margie was a pediatric nurse, a loving wife and loving mother who raised three children including caring for them through the Korean and Vietnam wars while her husband Colonel Guss served in combat overseas. She spent the next 24 years traveling and home making as a Marine wife. Margie ("Woo") and Bill ("Goose") moved to Hilton Head Island in 1972. Margie remarried Lt. Gen. William (Gay) Thrash after Col Guss' passing and continued to reside on Hilton Head Island for many years before Lt. Gen. Thrash's passing when she moved to Santa Rosa Beach. Margie is survived by two sons, Jeffery Guss and Robert (Jerri Ann) Guss; four grandchildren; Anna (Garth) Lynch, Charles (Savannah) Guss, Jordan Guss, Robert Guss; five great grandchildren; Eliza, Connor & Piper Lynch, Coco & Benjamin Guss. She was preceded in death by her husband William F. Guss, her son William Gregory Guss and her second husband William G Thrash.



