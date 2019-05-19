Guest Book View Sign Service Information Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head 63 Arrow Rd. Hilton Head , SC 29928 (843)-715-4584 Send Flowers Obituary

Marian Blanck Shapiro April 11, 1929 - May 16, 2019 Marian Blanck Shapiro of Augusta, Georgia passed away on May 16, 2019 at the age of 90. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, an avid gardener, and a compassionate caretaker. Her life's passion was helping those in need. A friend wrote in Marian's high school yearbook, "If sweetness be a fault, hers is a great one." Marian was born in Dortmund, Germany on April 11, 1929, the first child of Ilse and Werner Blanck. With help from friends and strangers, Marian, her parents, and brother (Rudy) survived Kristallnacht and immigrated to the U.S. through Ellis Island on January 21, 1939. Her family settled in Tampa, Florida where they were warmly welcomed by Congregation Schaarai Zedek. Marian received her U.S. citizenship on June 30, 1944 and attended H.B. Plant High School, where she enjoyed playing team volleyball, softball, basketball, and tennis. On Valentine's Day in 1947, Marian went on a first date with Harold Shapiro to an un-airconditioned, smoke-filled boxing match in Tampa. The next year, after Harold moved west to work on an oil rig, he called Marian to ask, "If I come back home, will you marry me?" Marian and Harold eloped on July 8, 1949 at the Augusta courthouse. Harold's aunts "raised a fuss" that they be "properly married" by a Rabbi, so they caught the Nancy Hanks Train to Savannah where their marriage was solemnized by Rabbi Solomon Starrels at Congregation Mickve Israel two days later. They were married 62 years in Harold's home town of Augusta. They raised 4 children, Karen Ferree (Jim), Randy Allen Shapiro, Donald Shapiro, and Lynn Shapiro. They have 5 grandchildren, Randy Ferree (Gabrielle), Ruthie and Leah Meadows (Ryan), Alex Shapiro (Chelsea), and Nick Shapiro. They have one great grandchild, Beau Shapiro, and another on the way. During summer vacations in Asheville as a teenager, when she was not eating cherries straight from the tree, Marian learned shorthand and typing at the insistence of her father. She attended nursing school and worked as a Legal Secretary for Hull, Towill, and Norman in Augusta. She spent years helping the Shapiro family business, Hartleys Uniform Shop. Marian had a wonderful sense of humor: "I'll eat anything that doesn't eat me first!" She was an eager eater and an eager feeder. Her friends who had a weekly dinner group nicknamed her "Mikey" from the Life Cereal commercials because of her voracious appetite. She never lost her love of cooking and entertaining family and friends. Always gracious and hospitable, and often with a house full of guests, she would have mandel bread, rum cake, homemade soup, and stewed fruit on hand at all times. She often delivered meals as a token of her love. The essence of Marian was to give back to her community. For most of her adult life, she focused on a broad range of charitable activities. She served 37 years as a "pink lady" volunteer at Saint Joseph Hospital and served on the board of the sisterhood at Congregation Children of Israel, receiving multiple awards for Woman of the Year. She enjoyed preparing holiday and shiva meals, serving as Corresponding Secretary, and helping with landscaping. She would say, "it all comes back to you. You learn and meet great people." Marian was a Master Gardener and loved being outdoors. According to friends, "When Marian walks into her yard, the blades of grass stand at attention and salute!" She found joy in propagating plants and sharing them with friends. The secret to her green thumb was to "put a brick on it," ensuring that plant cuttings were safe from foraging animals. Marian belonged to three garden clubs in Augusta and filled her home with fresh flowers and healthy plants. If you gave her flowers, she would immediately start re-arranging them and often made arrangements to take to residents at area nursing homes. Marian had a competitive nature and became a worthy chess opponent after immigrating to the US. She spent hours playing with her father while he was looking for work and learning English. Later in life, she treasured her Thursday afternoon Mahjong games with the Mahjong Mavens and continued to be active and swim at the YMCA. Marian had great empathy for others and supported them with cards, calls, and meals. Her unconditional love of family and friends created a community who love her deeply. Marian was predeceased by her parents, Ilse and Werner Blanck, her brother Rudy, her husband Harold, and her son Randy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Randy Allen Shapiro Memorial / Happy Day Fund at Congregation Children of Israel, 3005 Walton Way, Augusta, Ga. 30909. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11am on Monday, May 20 at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road, followed by visitation with the family at Congregation Children of Israel, 3005 Walton Way, at 12 pm.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11am on Monday, May 20 at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road, followed by visitation with the family at Congregation Children of Israel, 3005 Walton Way, at 12 pm. www.Keithfuneral.com Published in The Island Packet on May 19, 2019

