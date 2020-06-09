Marian Ruth Thomson Huck Marian Ruth Thomson Huck passed away on June. 3, 2020 after a long battle with Non- Hodgkins Lymphoma with her family by her side. Mother, daughter, friend and wife. Born in Chicago, IL where she lived in Oak Park and Glen Ellen as a child. She graduated from Glenbard HS in 1955 and attended National College of Education in Evanston, IL and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Education with an emphasis on English. After college she taught school in Park Ridge, IL for one year. Robert T. Huck and Marian were wed 6/18/1960. They resided in Columbus, OH where Marian taught at Upper Arlington Elementary School for the 3 years before they moved to Des Moines, IA for Bob's work with Canteen Corporation. Bob and Marian were blessed with their beloved children Steven Robert and Victoria Suzanne Facto. They spent 24 years in their home in Des Moines. Marian raised her family and volunteered in Des Moines. And in 1974 she earned her realtors license and rejoined the workforce. Her volunteerism included League of Women Voters, PTA President, and the Des Moines Park Board for which she was most proud and spent 14 years on including 4 years as President. She volunteered in local politics and served as campaign chair for Nadine Hamilton's run for City Council. She was an avid, lifelong tennis player and credited it as a social, physical and a vehicle to connecting with people. Left to cherish her memory, are her husband Bob, son Steve (Patti), and daughter Vicki (Tim), grandchildren Michele and Jessica (Brandon) and great granddaughter Grace. Extended family includes nieces and nephews. Marian was preceded in death by her father Peter Laing Thomson, mother Marion Gladys Ryder Thomson, sisters Alice Jean Pelisek and Suzanne Merriman. In January 1987 Bob and Marian began their next chapter in life in Wilmington, NC where they spent 18 years, before moving to Western NC, and subsequently to Bluffton, SC where they spent 13 years. No service will be held at Marian's request. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Hospice Care of the Low Country or a charity dear to you.



