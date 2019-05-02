Maria "Susie" Gowan Gowan---Maria "Susie." Age 95, found her way to the light on April 29, 2019, at her home in Bluffton, South Carolina. Born Maria Mavellia, the daughter of Italian immigrants, Joseph and Sabina, she was raised in Copaigue, on rural Long Island, New York. She was employedas a seamstress, and with World War II joined the ranks of "Molly the Riveter," working for Grumman Aircraft, and afterwards at Republic Aviation and Fairchild Electronics. She is remembered for her joy for life, her love of family, and her abiding evangelical faith. Predeceased by her loving husband Roger,her brothers Alfred, John, Dominic,and Sabino "Jerry," and sister Anne Vita, she is survived by her brother, Joseph Mavellia, andher sister, Faye Rivard Stano, along with her large family of adoring nieces and nephews. She read the Bible every day. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910. The family will be receiving friends from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service. The burial will take place at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC 29902.
Published in The Island Packet on May 2, 2019