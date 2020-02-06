Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Nastally. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie R (Jean) Nastally Marie R (Jean) Nastally, 87, of Hilton Head Island, SC died Friday, January 31st at Broad Creek Care Center. She was born on April 13, 1932 in Jackson, Michigan the daughter of the late Norbert and Bertha Bryden Rumler. She moved to Hilton Head Island in November 2012 from Mesa, Arizona. Marie was employed for many years with Garrett State Bank in Garrett, Indiana. She was loved by a son and daughter-in-law Michael and Nancy Nastally of Hilton Head Island, SC; a daughter and son-in-law Mary & Jeff Krider of Ormond Beach, FL; three grandsons and their wives Michael and Lisa Hofferman, Ian and Brigitte Nastally, both of Indianapolis, IN and Mark and Rizalyn Hofferman of Auburn, IN; a great grandson, Porter Hofferman of Indianapolis; numerous nieces and nephews. Her husband, William F Nastally preceded her in death. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the amazing staff at Broad Creek Care Center and Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. A graveside service will be held late spring at Six Oaks Cemetery on Hilton Head Island, SC. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910 or NAMI Lowcountry, PO Box 24128, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29925.

