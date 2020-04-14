Marie Tudor Lawson Marie Tudor Lawson, 83, wife of Stan Lawson, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Lawson was born on January 7, 1937 in Augusta, GA. She is the daughter of the late Herbert Tudor and Laura Marie Tudor, sister of the late Carole Tudor Whitney, and surviving brother, Ray "Boogie "Tudor. In addition to her husband, Stan Lawson, she is survived by her son, Todd Lawson; two daughters, Reanne Thacker and Melissa Davis; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. She was a founding member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where a service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 14, 2020