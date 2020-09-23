1/1
Marietta Kay Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marietta "Mary" Kay Moore Marietta (Mary) Kay Moore passed away in her home in Beaufort SC as the sun was rising on September 17, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late Eva and Earnest of Indiana. She was born in Lafayette, Indiana on October 31, 1946. Mary joined her Mother, Eva; in Heaven the morning of what would have been her Mother's 100th Birthday. Mary passed after a very courageous battle with cancer at the age of 73. Mary is survived by her two devoted daughters Tonja Flanagan and Tabatha DeWitt and her son in laws Robert Flanagan and Chad DeWitt. She leaves behind her five grandchildren who loved her dearly; Kayli Flanagan, Cassie Flanagan, Lauren DeWitt, Megan DeWitt, and Matthew DeWitt. She, also, leaves behind her sister Beverly Runyon of Indiana, her brother Dean Kesler of California, and her sister Theresa Kahookele of Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel in Beaufort, SC on September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am Everyone that knew her called her Mimi because she was such a loving, caring, and giving person who saw the beauty and good in this world. She was loved by all that knew her. Due to the Covid pandemic, a Second Celebration of Life will be held in Indiana, where Mary was born, for her family and friends. Please share your thoughts and stories about Mary by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-1111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved