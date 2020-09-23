Marietta "Mary" Kay Moore Marietta (Mary) Kay Moore passed away in her home in Beaufort SC as the sun was rising on September 17, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late Eva and Earnest of Indiana. She was born in Lafayette, Indiana on October 31, 1946. Mary joined her Mother, Eva; in Heaven the morning of what would have been her Mother's 100th Birthday. Mary passed after a very courageous battle with cancer at the age of 73. Mary is survived by her two devoted daughters Tonja Flanagan and Tabatha DeWitt and her son in laws Robert Flanagan and Chad DeWitt. She leaves behind her five grandchildren who loved her dearly; Kayli Flanagan, Cassie Flanagan, Lauren DeWitt, Megan DeWitt, and Matthew DeWitt. She, also, leaves behind her sister Beverly Runyon of Indiana, her brother Dean Kesler of California, and her sister Theresa Kahookele of Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel in Beaufort, SC on September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am Everyone that knew her called her Mimi because she was such a loving, caring, and giving person who saw the beauty and good in this world. She was loved by all that knew her. Due to the Covid pandemic, a Second Celebration of Life will be held in Indiana, where Mary was born, for her family and friends. Please share your thoughts and stories about Mary by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.