Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535

Marilyn Thibeault Hyner Marilyn Thibeault Hyner, age 73 of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Avon, CT, passed away on October 7th, 2019 after a brief and sudden illness. Born on May 24th 1946, Marilyn grew up in New Britain, CT and married her loving husband Mark after a well planned introduction by Mark's father, Jacob. Marilyn was a dedicated mother first and foremost and could often be seen in the 80s and 90s wearing her "Taxi" hat driving up and down Avon Mountain. She treasured her children Melissa, Samantha, and her adopted niece Susan, but of course she especially loved her role as Mimi to her grandsons, Nolan and Brady. She will be remembered for her wonderful cooking and family dinners, her affinity for slot machines (lovingly referred to by Mark as the "Slot Queen"), and her flair for interesting fashion, but most of all, she will be remembered for her sweet and caring nature. She was a second mother to many and always made everyone feel at home. Marilyn is survived by; husband Mark Hyner; daughter Melissa and her significant other Greg Holder and his three children Reilly, Brady, and Skylar; daughter Samantha Lin and her husband Sopo Lin; grandchildren Nolan and Brady Lin; adopted niece Susan Thibeault and her husband John DeFrank; sister Jo-ann Durling and her husband Wayne Durling; sister Judy Thibeault; brother Robert Thibeault; brother-in-law Robert Hyner and his wife Ellen Hyner; and nephews Matthew and Alex Hyner. Family and friends are invited to stop by and pay respects at a small informal gathering on October 10th from 4 pm to 7 pm at the family home in Bluffton, SC.

