Marjorie (Midge) Sandlin Marjorie (Midge) Sandlin passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Midge graduated from Northwestern University in 1962. After working as a banker and homebuilder, she earned her Nursing degree from New York University in 1990. She was a master gardener, creative chef and potter who displayed her acerbic wit in voluminous letter-writing. Her flinty exterior and mushy interior served her well as a hospice nurse in Massachusetts and South Carolina. Midge is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roscoe Sandlin, currently of Macon, Georgia; daughter, Caroline Bradberry (Ronnie) of Conyers, Georgia; son, Kevin Sandlin (Angel) of Roswell, Georgia; grandchildren, Jacob Fields (SaraRose) of Macon, Jessica Kang (Sam) of Macon, Lena Sandlin and William Sandlin of Roswell; great-grandchild, Alexa Kang of Macon; and sister, Joyce Enterline of Phoenix, Arizona. In lieu of flowers and to respect Midge's wishes, plant a flower in her memory or donate to a not-for-profit hospice of your choice. You may visit the Hart's Mortuary and Crematory web site at www.hartsmort.com.
Published in The Island Packet on May 9, 2019