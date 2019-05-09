Marjorie Sandlin

  • "Roscoe, Sincere condolences to you and your family. ..."
    - Caryl Tuggey
  • "Roscoe, I was sad to read about Midge. She was a lovely..."
    - Kim Graham
  • "Offering my sincere condolences to the Sandlin Family. May..."
  • "i worked with Midge at HospiceCare In The Berkshires. On..."
    - Lori Troy
  • "Roscoe, Please accept my sincere condolences."
    - Stephen E. O'Brien
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA
31032
(478)-986-4278
Marjorie (Midge) Sandlin Marjorie (Midge) Sandlin passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Midge graduated from Northwestern University in 1962. After working as a banker and homebuilder, she earned her Nursing degree from New York University in 1990. She was a master gardener, creative chef and potter who displayed her acerbic wit in voluminous letter-writing. Her flinty exterior and mushy interior served her well as a hospice nurse in Massachusetts and South Carolina. Midge is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roscoe Sandlin, currently of Macon, Georgia; daughter, Caroline Bradberry (Ronnie) of Conyers, Georgia; son, Kevin Sandlin (Angel) of Roswell, Georgia; grandchildren, Jacob Fields (SaraRose) of Macon, Jessica Kang (Sam) of Macon, Lena Sandlin and William Sandlin of Roswell; great-grandchild, Alexa Kang of Macon; and sister, Joyce Enterline of Phoenix, Arizona. In lieu of flowers and to respect Midge's wishes, plant a flower in her memory or donate to a not-for-profit hospice of your choice. You may visit the Hart's Mortuary and Crematory web site at www.hartsmort.com.
Published in The Island Packet on May 9, 2019
bullet Northwestern University bullet NYU
