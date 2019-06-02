Mark E. Goethe

Mark E. Goethe Mark E. Goethe, 62, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on Tuesday May 22. He was born August 21,1956. Mark was a longtime local who loved his family, his work, and the salt life. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence C and Olivia Ann Goethe, brother Rex Goethe and daughter Sheree Ann Goethe. He is survived by his wife Lori Aven Cassidy-Goethe, sister Rosalind Smith, twin brother Ray Goethe and his wife Terri, sister-in-law Jean Goethe, son Matthew E. Goethe and his wife Amber, and his grandchildren Malachi, Makayla, Caleb, and Paisley. His family is having a private service and kindly ask that in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to PEP (Programs for Exceptional People).
Published in The Island Packet on June 2, 2019
