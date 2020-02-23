Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Francis Fitzgibbons. View Sign Service Information ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY Beaufort , SC 29906-9070 (843)-524-7144 Send Flowers Obituary



Mark Francis Fitzgibbons Mark Francis Fitzgibbons, 71, of Beaufort, South Carolina, died 2/20/20 in Charleston, SC, at MUSC. Mr. Fitzgibbons was born in Buffalo, New York, to William T. and Virginia (Terhaar) Fitzgibbons. He graduated from Canisus College in 1970, which he attended on a ROTC scholarship. He was on active duty for five years with the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer, serving in both Germany and Korea. During this period, he met his wife, Susan Tulledge, whom he married in 1973. Subsequently he stayed in the reserves for a number of years, rising to the rank of Major. Upon leaving active duty, Mr. Fitzgibbons joined the Pinellas County, Florida, Sheriff's Department where he worked at the County Jail for over thirteen years, starting as a corrections officer and rising to the rank of Captain. During that time, he returned to college, obtaining a second college degree in Business Management. In 1988, he moved to Beaufort County, where he was hired as the Jail Administrator. He helped design and operate a state-of-the-art detention facility, which was the first in the State to be nationally accredited. He was one of the first administrators in the Country to recognized as a Certified Jail Manager. Mr. Fitzgibbons was very involved in corrections; teaching at both the academic and occupational level. He was an adjunct faculty member at St. Petersburg Junior College and Tampa College in Florida, as well as Park College and the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort. He served as a consultant and trainer in corrections to many different detention facilities throughout the United States. Mr. Fitzgibbons was elected as President of the American Jail Association and the South Carolina Jail Administrators' Association. He also was a Commissioner for Accreditation for the American Correctional Association. In 2005, Mr. Fitzgibbons retired as Detention Director and was appointed by Governor Mark Sanford as a Summary Court Judge for Beaufort County, a position he held until present. Mr. Fitzgibbons was been an active member of St. Peter's Parish since he and his family moved to Beaufort. He participated in Parish Council and other parish activities. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 30 years. Mr. Fitzgibbons is survived by his wife, Susan of Beaufort; a son, MSGT Mark Jeffrey USAF, Retired (Kirsty) , of Beaufort; a daughter, Lieutenant Bridget Alicia Fitzgibbons Adam USCG, Retired (Ken) of Melbourne Fl; a granddaughter, Kerys Ella Fitzgibbons, of Beaufort; and granddaughter, Emily Rose of Melbourne; his brother, William of Silver Creek, NY; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Patricia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Beaufort National Cemetery. A reception will be held afterwards in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 70 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

