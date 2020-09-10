1/1
Mark Henry Lund III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Henry Lund, III Mark Henry Lund III passed away on September 6, 2020. After a week of declining health and years of battling multiple sclerosis, he died peacefully surrounded by family. He graduated from the University Of South Carolina Law School. Mark and Louise have two children, Mark and Hannah. Mark was a bright man with a great sense of humor. He was a quiet person but was known for his intelligence and wit. Even during his hardest days towards the end of his life, Mark could laugh at himself and get others to laugh with him. Mark lived with multiple sclerosis for over 20 years. Louise supported him during very difficult times; she was his advocate and best friend. Mark is survived by Louise; son Mark, his wife Christi and granddaughter Ava; and daughter Hannah and her spouse Colton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved