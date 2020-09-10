Mark Henry Lund, III Mark Henry Lund III passed away on September 6, 2020. After a week of declining health and years of battling multiple sclerosis, he died peacefully surrounded by family. He graduated from the University Of South Carolina Law School. Mark and Louise have two children, Mark and Hannah. Mark was a bright man with a great sense of humor. He was a quiet person but was known for his intelligence and wit. Even during his hardest days towards the end of his life, Mark could laugh at himself and get others to laugh with him. Mark lived with multiple sclerosis for over 20 years. Louise supported him during very difficult times; she was his advocate and best friend. Mark is survived by Louise; son Mark, his wife Christi and granddaughter Ava; and daughter Hannah and her spouse Colton.



