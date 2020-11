Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark Jordan

November 12, 2020

Burton, South Carolina - Mark Jordan was born March 28,1955 in Enid Oklahoma to Louretta and Clarence Jordan. He was raised in Enid and later moved to Beaufort SC. Mark help start and was the co-owner of Net Solutions Technology. He was survived by a daughter Melissa, a sister Joni Roblyer , a half brother Jody Jordan , his niece Rachel and several great nieces and nephews.