Marshall Douglas May On June 13th our loss of Doug May was Heaven's gain. He had suffered from Pulmonary Fibrosis for several years. Doug was born on March 19, 1945, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was the son of Marshall Dean May and Maurine England May. His father was in the South Pacific serving in World War II when he was born. His early life was spent in Indianapolis, Indiana. He graduated from Purdue University and the Krannert School of Industrial Management with a degree in Computers. During his senior year at Purdue, he married Jane Romaine Mitchell. They both graduated in 1967 and moved to Pittsburgh, PA where he became a programmer analyst at Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel. After 2 years in Pittsburgh, he and Jane moved to Columbus, Indiana. There he was a programmer/analyst with Cosco-Hamilton Company. Two years later they moved back to Indianapolis where he eventually became the director of Information Systems for Burger Chef Systems. They were in Indianapolis for 10 years. When Burger Chef was sold by General Foods he was offered the position of Director of Information Systems for general Foods Europe but the family decided not to enter international service. Instead they decided to move to Hardee's Foods which bought Burger Chef from General Foods. He was in charge of the transition of Burger Chef into Hardees. The family moved to Rocky Mount, North Carolina. At Hardee's he became Vice President of Information Systems for Hardee's Food Systems (FFM). They were in North Carolina for 14 years and enjoyed their time in the South and their condo at Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. When Hardee's was sold to Carl's Junior, he left the fast food business and moved to Lubbock, Texas, where Doug became the Chief Information Officer and Vice President of United Supermarkets. During his professional career, he became a Certified Systems Specialist. Doug retired from there and they moved to Sarasota, Florida, where they bought an old house and remodeled it both inside and out themselves. He had a side repair business for fun called Doug'll Do It. After 4 years there, they were vacationing in Hilton Head and decided to move to Sun City. Sun City has been a wonderful place to keep active and make many new friends. Along with 5 other friends they started the Roadrunners Motorcycle Club. Doug's special love was motorcycle riding. He had his first motorcycle while a student at Purdue. He and Jane have ridden in most all the states and provinces of Canada. His second love was boating. He had 5 boats all named Doug Out. As a young man he was active in Jaycees in Columbus and Indiana. He was an active B.I.L. for 40 years. He is survived by his wife Jane. A son Jeffrey Mitchell May (Donna) in Raleigh, North Carolina and a daughter, Carrie Elisabeth May Argueta (Fabrizio) in Jacksonville, Florida and two grandchildren Connor Douglas May and Alexandra Margaret May. He was a member of Church of the Palms United Methodist Church. Those of you who knew Doug well know that he helped plan a big celebration of life party. Instead, there will be a private family service in the near future and a celebration of Life Party that friends and family can attend at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Maranatha Farm Animal Rescue (www.maranathafarm.net).
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 24, 2020.