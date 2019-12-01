Martha Cornett Bolton Martha Cornett Bolton of Hilton Head Island died peacefully on November 5, 2019 at Savannah Memorial Hospital in the presence of her loved ones. She was born Martha Rachel Cornett on December 22, 1929 to Mae and Fred Cornett in Combs, Kentucky. She married Newell E. Bolton on September 2, 1949, a union that lasted until his passing on May 9, 2010. She is survived by their children Fredric Newell and Jane Thompson Bolton, Los Alamos, NM; Patricia Susan Bolton and Tom Gillen, Bluffton, SC; and Lisabeth Ann Bolton Sylverne and Tom Sylverne, Macon, GA. Their grandchildren are Ryan Newell Bolton, Laura Bolton Cartelli, Caroline Bolton Blada and Evan Fredric Bolton. Their great-grandchildren are Jakob Ryan Bolton, Logan Thomas Cartelli, Emma Grace Cartelli, Adeline Quinn Blada and Lilian Jane Blada. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island on December 5, 2019 at 2pm. Contributions may be made in her memory to Hilton Head Volunteers in Medicine or a . Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 1, 2019