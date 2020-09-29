Martha Elizabeth Mathis, 90, widow of "Charlie" Mathis, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home in Beaufort, SC. She was born in Jacksonville, Fl. to W.G. McLeod and Ruth Sexton. She was a nurse at Medical College of Georgia Hospital, Lexington Family Practice, Coastal Dialysis, and Beaufort County Health Dept. She was a member of the Port Royal United Methodist Church. She is survived by her 4 daughters ; Martha " Candy" Dill (Bob), the late Linda Stapleton (Conrad), Susan Beasley ( Richard), and Nancy McCaston (Ted), 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren, and her faithful companion "Dingo". Memorial Service is planned for Thursday, October 1, 2020, 1pm at PRUMC outside in the Memorial Garden practicing social distancing and using masks. In lieu of flowers, donation s can be made to PRUMC, 1602 Columbia Ave., Port Royal, SC 29935



