Martha Jane Bishop Martha Jane Bishop, 102, passed away on June 17, 2019 at Morningside Assisted Living of Beaufort, SC. Born in Deering, NH, daughter of the late Charles and Cecelia Kimball, Martha grew up in Hillsboro, NH. She graduated from Hillsboro High School and worked locally in retail until WWII, when she worked with the town rationing board. She met Jacob W. Bishop, a civil engineer working with flood control projects in the area, and they married after the war. They moved to the western suburbs of Boston, MA. Martha worked as a homemaker. She was active in the Hillsboro, NH Methodist Church, then Phillips Congregational Church in Watertown, MA. She volunteered with Cub Scouts, and local charities. When Mr. Bishop retired, the couple moved to Henniker, NH, near her home town. There, she was an active member of Henniker Congregational Church, and a volunteer at Red Cross blood drives. After Mr. Bishop died, she moved to Augusta, ME, then later to Topsham, ME, and then, to Beaufort in 2009. Survivors include: her daughter: Beth (Neville) Patterson, of Greenville, SC; son: John (Barbara) Bishop, of Bowdoinham, ME; grandsons: Will Patterson and Jake Bishop; granddaughter: Casey Brady; and four great-grandchildren. The family is grateful to the entire Morningside staff, Agape Hospice, and to, wonderful caregiver, Maria Amely. Private Services will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

