Martha Jean Meadows Bird Martha Jean Meadows Bird, 81, of Hilton Head,SC passed away peacefully at home on Sunday,December 22,2019. She was born on April6,1936 in Steel, Missouri to the late Douglas and Vada Berry Meadows. She graduated from Risco High School in 1956. On December 20, 1958 Parma Missouri she married Kenneth Dwight Bird, who preceded her in death in 2017. Martha and Dwight lived most of their lives and raised thier family in Kewanee Missouri. In 2010 they moved to South Carolina to be closer to thier daughters and grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Brown of Bluffton,Sc. and Kathy (Rick) Hussong of Hilton Head;four grandsons, Kamden Brown, Kristopher Brown, Jacob Hussong and Ethan Hussong;a brother Charles (Barbara) Medows and family and a sister in law Gail Johnson. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Those who wish to cleebrate Martha's life are asked to donate to . The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 29, 2019