Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Kennard. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 View Map Service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Wake 1:00 PM Port Royal Beach House Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Ann Kennard It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Martha Ann Kennard. She passed away quickly, unexpectedly and peacefully early in the morning of Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hilton Head Hospital. Martha was the beloved daughter of Thomas and Elsworth (Swaim) Voss, and is survived by her loving husband, Dr. John W. Kennard; children Mary Kennard, John (Teresa) Kennard, Billy (Cindy) Kennard, Cathy (Stephen) Niemi, and Ann (Chris) Landis; grandchildren Brian Kennard, Kristin Kennard, Emily (Dan) Adducci, Elizabeth Kennard, Sydney Niemi, Emma Niemi, and Lauren Landis; and great-grandchild Faith Dierolf. Mom was born and raised in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in Physical Education. She worked first as a swimming coach and later in the admissions office of Wake Forest Medical School, where she met Dad. The rest, as they say, is history. Since Dad was in the Army, the family moved every three years, which usually involved Dad going ahead to find a place to live, and Mom flying alone with five kids. The stories she told were hilarious andcolorful. We eventually settled in Wheeling, WV, where Mom was greatly involved in social and charitable activities. She never met anyone she wouldn't gladly welcome into our home, and she was a mother not just to us, but to anyone else who needed her. Our parents retired to Hilton Head, and lived here for more than 20 blissful years. Mom was also very active in charitable activities here, particularly at the Bargain Box, and loved nothing more than sitting on the back deck at home, sipping a glass of chardonnay and talking and laughing with her many wonderful friends. The last few years were hard for her, as macular degeneration robbed her of much of her sight, but she faced her difficulties with humor and fortitude. We will all miss her desperately, but she will be in our hearts forever. Friends will be received on Friday, May 10, from 6 until 8 p.m. at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory, with services on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church followed by a wake at the Port Royal Beach House from 1 p.m. Feel free to wear colors Mom would have preferred bright colors over black. If so inclined, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Macula Vision Research Foundation (

Martha Ann Kennard It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Martha Ann Kennard. She passed away quickly, unexpectedly and peacefully early in the morning of Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hilton Head Hospital. Martha was the beloved daughter of Thomas and Elsworth (Swaim) Voss, and is survived by her loving husband, Dr. John W. Kennard; children Mary Kennard, John (Teresa) Kennard, Billy (Cindy) Kennard, Cathy (Stephen) Niemi, and Ann (Chris) Landis; grandchildren Brian Kennard, Kristin Kennard, Emily (Dan) Adducci, Elizabeth Kennard, Sydney Niemi, Emma Niemi, and Lauren Landis; and great-grandchild Faith Dierolf. Mom was born and raised in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in Physical Education. She worked first as a swimming coach and later in the admissions office of Wake Forest Medical School, where she met Dad. The rest, as they say, is history. Since Dad was in the Army, the family moved every three years, which usually involved Dad going ahead to find a place to live, and Mom flying alone with five kids. The stories she told were hilarious andcolorful. We eventually settled in Wheeling, WV, where Mom was greatly involved in social and charitable activities. She never met anyone she wouldn't gladly welcome into our home, and she was a mother not just to us, but to anyone else who needed her. Our parents retired to Hilton Head, and lived here for more than 20 blissful years. Mom was also very active in charitable activities here, particularly at the Bargain Box, and loved nothing more than sitting on the back deck at home, sipping a glass of chardonnay and talking and laughing with her many wonderful friends. The last few years were hard for her, as macular degeneration robbed her of much of her sight, but she faced her difficulties with humor and fortitude. We will all miss her desperately, but she will be in our hearts forever. Friends will be received on Friday, May 10, from 6 until 8 p.m. at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory, with services on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church followed by a wake at the Port Royal Beach House from 1 p.m. Feel free to wear colors Mom would have preferred bright colors over black. If so inclined, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Macula Vision Research Foundation ( www.mvrf.org ) or to the Bargain Box ( www.thebargainboxofhiltonhead.org/donate ). Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfunralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close