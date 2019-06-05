Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Bloom. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martin Bloom Martin "Marty" Bloom, 83, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born June 17, 1935 in Lima, OH to Yale and Anne (Silberman) Bloom. Marty grew up in Lima and graduated from The Ohio State University. He was a successful group health insurance broker in Cincinnati. Marty and his wife, Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom moved to Hilton Head in November of 2001 with three cats and their dog, Ollie. He loved golf, the Buckeyes, the Reds, the Bengals, the Pops, Broadway shows, good food and especially his family. Marty was known for his quick wit. Marty is survived by his wife, Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom; 3 children, Dr. Robert (Julie) Bloom, Dr. Michael (Amy) Bloom and Kim Bloom Asher; 9 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Rachel, Adam, Sarah and Ellie Bloom, Andrew, Kallie and Aaron Asher. Marty's sister, Judi Bleich passed away May 28, 5 days before Marty. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6 at 11 am at Congregation Beth Yam. Burial will follow at Six Oaks Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

