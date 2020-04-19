Martin "Marty" Ellis Mazer Martin "Marty" Ellis Mazer, 60, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina died Saturday afternoon April 11, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania he was a son of Sarah Kauffman Mazer and the late Leonard Steven Mazer. He is survived by his son Randall Mazer and girlfriend of 20 years, Nancy Turgeon. He was the loving brother of Alan Mazer (Bonnie), Edward Mazer (Wendy), Andrea Foss (Kevin) and Norman Mazer (Trish) and many nieces and nephews. Marty was of the Jewish faith and graduated from Pennco Tech with an Associate's Degree in Automotive Technology. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf, fishing and tinkering with his motorcycles. With concern for the safety and health of our family and friends, a private funeral service will be held at the graveside at Roosevelt Memorial Park in Trevose, Pennsylvania. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Marty may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Please share your thoughts about Marty and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 19, 2020