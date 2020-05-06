Martin 'Marty' Vasek (86) went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020. Marty was a talented young design engineer for International Harvester. His love of all things automotive earned him and his lifelong friend Lou Sipolt positions on Mario Andretti's race team and others, in his early years. Marty was an early adopter of assembly-line robotics and ran his own successful business for 34 years helping the automotive industry adapt to these new technologies. This success allowed Marty to retire early where he became interested in boating and RVing. He also became active as a member of the Okatee Baptist Church and a board member of the Arcadia Rodeo. He may be best remembered for his sense of humor, impish grin, and that signature twinkle in his eye. Oh yes, and the most enormous collection of crazy socks anyone has ever seen. He leaves behind the love of his life Billie, married 34 years. His family and friends throughout the Midwest. Stepson Bill Dodds, Stewart Hendrix, Jim & Patti Bell. In the Bluffton area, he leaves family and friends, Nephew Bob & Marcie Zanzig and their family, Lee Rench, and the late Ann Zanzig his beloved sister. He loved the Lord and is with Him in his final resting place. Due to current conditions, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Okatee Baptist Church in his name.



