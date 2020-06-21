Marv Pilgrim Marvin (Marv) F. Pilgrim, 90, of Bluffton, died early in the morning on May 17, 2020. He was born in Mississippi on April 25, 1930 to Marvin Fair and Lillie Mae (Heathcock) Pilgrim. Marv was Vice President Marketing Manager for the company K-Lite, which he oversaw nine plants and sales offices for many years. Marv was very happy playing golf, eating out, watching football and spending time with others. Marv is survived by his wife of 29 years, Diana; children, Toby (Mary) Pilgrim, Jeff (Julie) Pilgrim, Shannon Pilgrim and grandson Jay. When Marv and Diana married, his family lovingly added Diana's children, Todd (Sherry) Rustman, Chris (Britt) Rustman and grandchildren Sierra, Kaylie, Truman and Cayden. He enjoyed spending time with all the children and grandkids. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry (Novella) and sister, Angie (Jim). He was preceded in death by his sister Peggy. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27 at 11 am at the Church of the Cross in Old Town Bluffton. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 21, 2020.