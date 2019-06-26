Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice "Cissie" Dennis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alice "Cissie" Upton Dennis Mary Alice (Cissie) Upton Dennis, 80, of Sheldon, was called home on June 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born November 30, 1938 to Jacob Kendrick Upton and Louise Butler Upton in Walterboro, SC. She grew up on Saint Helena Island and called Lands' End home for many years. She was a member of the Beaufort High School Class of 1958. Growing up on the islands she loved to fish and crab and ironically those delicacies from the sea ending up being some of her favorite foods. She was a home maker for many years but started working outside of the home after she lost her husband, the late Risdon Franklin Dennis. She was employed at the Burger Inn in Port Royal and Comet Station for many years. She loved the outdoors and plants, and started working at Walmart in the garden section. She was well known and loved by many people and was called "Mama D" by most all of her children's friends over the years. Working at Walmart not only allowed her to fulfill her passion for plants, but also allowed her to stay in touch with her friends. She loved to cook and was great at nurturing anyone in her presence. She loved playing cards and her favorite computer games. She is also predeceased by her daughter, Mary L. Dennis. She is survived by her companion of 29 years, John Peatross, her daughters, Allison Dennis (Arturo); Deborah Joy (Bobby); and Sharon Gibson and her son Risdon (Bubba) Dennis (Sharon). She had 10 grandchildren, and seven great grands. She is also survived by her three brothers, Robert (Bob), Dan and Peter Upton. The family will receive friends at Anderson Funeral Home, Sunday June 30th, from 3-5 PM. Memorial services will be held at Port Royal United Methodist Church Monday at 10:30 with burial at the National Cemetery immediately following. Casual attire is preferred (green was her favorite color). The family asked in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Port Royal United Methodist Church building fund. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

Published in The Island Packet on June 26, 2019

