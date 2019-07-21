Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Bing Strayer. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Bing Strayer Mary Ann Bing Strayer, a longtime resident of Hilton Head, SC, mother, devoted wife and public servant, died peacefully at home on June 30,2019 attended by her daughter, Ann L. Strayer. Mary Ann was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 25, 1934 to John and Kathryn Bing. She had a younger sister, Christine Bing Klar. As a small child Mary Ann lived in Wauwatosa, WI, and later moved to Ridgewood, NJ, where she attended and graduated from Ridgewood High School. She subsequently attended Mary Washington College for two years and in 1957 she transferred to and graduated from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, School of Nursing. She was then employed at the Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center as a nurse, and it was there that she met her husband of 60 years, Dr. Luther M. Strayer. On December 20, 1958 Mary Ann married Lu. They had two children, Ann Louise and Luther Milton, IV. During two years of active-duty in the U.S. Navy as the ship's surgeon on the aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) Mary Ann and Lu were based in Quonset Point, RI. Following this, Mary Ann and Lu moved to Paramus, NJ, where Mary Ann worked as Visiting Nurse, while Lu completed his orthopedics residency at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center. In 1969 Mary Ann and Lu moved to Barnstable, MA, where Lu joined Orthopedic Associates of Hyannis, MA, and Mary Ann taught Nursing at Cape Cod Community College, focusing on obstetrics and gynecology in the early 70's. Throughout her adult life Mary Ann was involved in local government and town politics, beginning with the Town of Barnstable Zoning Board of Appeals (1973-1979), where she focused on preserving the Town's colonial architecture. She was subsequently elected to the Town Planning Board where she served from 1977 through 1985, 2 of those years as vice chair. In the early to mid 80's Mary Ann also worked in real estate in Barnstable. In 1986 Mary Ann and Lu moved to Menasha, WI where Lu worked at the Nicolet Clinic in Menasha, WI. There Mary Ann was again involved in local politics and real estate, and in 1988 she successfully ran for Alderman (4 times) and was a member until 1995. In 1996, Mary Ann and Lu moved to Hilton Head, SC., to retire. Mary Ann, again, was active locally, serving an unprecedented 13 years on the Board of Hilton Head Plantation and 18 years of total service on various committees. During this time, Mary Ann also supported our troops overseas with cookies and care-packages. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Luther M. Strayer, III, and her sister Christine Bing Klar. She is survived by her daughter Ann L. Strayer, her wife Dr. Arzou Ahsan, grandchildren Judas and Oriane Strayer; and son Luther M. Strayer, IV, his wife Emily and grandchildren Henry and Jesse. A service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 3001 Meeting St, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, on July 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu flowers, the family suggests donations to Planned Parenthood of South Carolina, 1312 Ashley River Road, Charleston,SC29407 or the Hilton Head Humane Association, PO Box 21790, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

