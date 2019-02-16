Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Bailey Cooler. View Sign

Mary Bailey Cooler Mary Bailey Cooler (95) of Ridgeland, died, peacefully, at the Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was the widow of Harry Benjamin Cooler, Jr. Mary was born in Okatie, SC, on February 21, 1923. Her parents were ThaddeusMatthew Bailey, Sr., and Alma Woods Bailey. She is survived by one brother, Thaddeus Matthew Bailey, Jr. (Nell), two daughters, Sandra Cooler Billeaud of Bluffton, SC, Mary DebraCooler of Ridgeland, SC,and one granddaughter,Zanne GregoryAaker (Tony), also of Bluffton, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary grew up at "Bailey's Beach" in Okatie. At that time, Bailey'sBeach was known for its white sand beaches, her family rental cabins,and Camp St Mary's. It was a popular destination for swimmers, church groups, and campers. Through her caring personality, ability to connect with others, quickly, and put them at ease, Mary cultivated life-long friendships throughoutthe region. In her formative years, Mary attended Bluffton Schools and was a graduate of Ridgeland High School. Later, her generosity, quick-wit, and young-at-heart spirit,made her a popular Grade Mother for bothdaughters' classmates, grades 1-12. Until her death, she was the oldest member of the Euhaw BaptistChurch in Grahamville. As a young Christian woman, she was active in the Women'sMissionary Union and taught the Juniors in Baptist Training Union and Vacation Bible School. Mary was an avid reader and was instrumentalin the Allendale, Beaufort, Jasper Counties Mobile Library expanding their routes, distributing books throughout the rural counties. She volunteered as a fund-raiser for the American Cancer Society. Little did she know, twelve years later, she would become a Breast Cancer Survivor herself. A life-long learner, she took many advanced courses and even became a Dale Carnegie Course Graduate in hermid-eighties. Mary was a "True Southern Lady", strong yet gentle, ahomemaker, and was the "Heart of Our Family". She was loved by all, and many friends and extended family sought her wisdomand guidance. She enjoyed reading, dancing,swimming, and traveling, but, most of all, beingwith her family. A wake for Mary was held on Wednesday, February6, at Sauls Funeral Home in Ridgeland. The funeral was held at Ridgeland Baptist Church onThursday, February 7. She was laid to rest next to her husband in the family plot in Grahamville Cemetery. Mary's life was celebrated with gospel songs by The Hallelujah Singers, followed by the Flock of Angels Dove Release. Memorials may be made in her memory to St Jude Children's Hospital at501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, orto Grahamville Cemetery Fund,35 Able's Drive, Ridgeland, SC 29936. Funeral Home Sauls Funeral Home

310 West Adams Street

Ridgeland , SC 29936

