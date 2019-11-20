Mary C. Whitman Mary C. Whitman, 93, wife of Hugh Whitman, Sr., of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Whitman was born on March 8, 1926 in Harvard, Mass. She is the daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine Conant. Mary taught school at New Canaan Country School, in New Canaan, CT for many years after obtaining her masters in Open Education. Surviving in addition to her husband, Hugh; are three sons: Hugh Whitman, Jr.; Michael Whitman and Steve Whitman; one daughter, Elizabeth Memishian; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to cancer research. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

