Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Carroll Katz. View Sign

Mary Carroll Katz Mary Carroll Katz, 77, of Hendersonville, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, following a brief illness. She was born on July 31, 1941 in Pascola, Missouri; daughter of the late John H. and Pearl Carroll. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Katz, step-daughter Joan Allen, her brothers Leslie O. Carroll and Jerry W. Carroll. In 1951, her family moved to Benton Harbor, Michigan. In 1973, she married Kenneth Katz and together they raised their blended family, first residing in St. Joseph, Michigan, then moving to Asheville in 1975. They also resided in later years in St. Petersburg, Florida and Bluffton, South Carolina. She and Ken had recently relocated to Hendersonville. Upon retiring from First Union, she together with her husband, Ken, opened a Wild Birds Unlimited store in 1991 in Asheville. They continued to enjoy working at their store together for several years. She is survived by her brother Milburn Carroll (Jeanne) of Stillwater, Minnesota, and her children from her blended family: Deborah Grondman (Randy) of Alto, Michigan; Charles Bruder (Terese) of West Lafayette, Indiana; Susan Katz McFall (Mark) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; James Katz of Hendersonville; and Julie Katz (Celeste) of McKinleyville, California; step son in law, Robert Allen; grandchildren: Cortney Howell, Tyler Howell, Scott Grondman (Ater), Christopher Grondman, Tabatha Winter (Jon), Dannielle Bruder (JR), Patrick Hayes (Jacqueline), Paul Hayes, Christopher Hayes, Ryan Allen (Cristina), Cory Allen (Katelyn), Savannah Dudley (Eric), Chelsea Froning (Zach), Corinne Froning (Jake), Keenan McFall (Rebecca), Payton McFall, and several great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Mary and Kenneth Katz at 1:00 pm on April 20, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan at Richard Henry Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial for Mary may be made to the National Audubon Society (

Mary Carroll Katz Mary Carroll Katz, 77, of Hendersonville, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, following a brief illness. She was born on July 31, 1941 in Pascola, Missouri; daughter of the late John H. and Pearl Carroll. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Katz, step-daughter Joan Allen, her brothers Leslie O. Carroll and Jerry W. Carroll. In 1951, her family moved to Benton Harbor, Michigan. In 1973, she married Kenneth Katz and together they raised their blended family, first residing in St. Joseph, Michigan, then moving to Asheville in 1975. They also resided in later years in St. Petersburg, Florida and Bluffton, South Carolina. She and Ken had recently relocated to Hendersonville. Upon retiring from First Union, she together with her husband, Ken, opened a Wild Birds Unlimited store in 1991 in Asheville. They continued to enjoy working at their store together for several years. She is survived by her brother Milburn Carroll (Jeanne) of Stillwater, Minnesota, and her children from her blended family: Deborah Grondman (Randy) of Alto, Michigan; Charles Bruder (Terese) of West Lafayette, Indiana; Susan Katz McFall (Mark) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; James Katz of Hendersonville; and Julie Katz (Celeste) of McKinleyville, California; step son in law, Robert Allen; grandchildren: Cortney Howell, Tyler Howell, Scott Grondman (Ater), Christopher Grondman, Tabatha Winter (Jon), Dannielle Bruder (JR), Patrick Hayes (Jacqueline), Paul Hayes, Christopher Hayes, Ryan Allen (Cristina), Cory Allen (Katelyn), Savannah Dudley (Eric), Chelsea Froning (Zach), Corinne Froning (Jake), Keenan McFall (Rebecca), Payton McFall, and several great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Mary and Kenneth Katz at 1:00 pm on April 20, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan at Richard Henry Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial for Mary may be made to the National Audubon Society ( www.audubon.org ) or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ( www.aspca.org ). An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com . Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close