Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Catherine Claire Ouellette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Catherine Claire Ouellette Mary Catherine Claire Ouellette (nee Robert), 85, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, passed away on February 20, 2020. Born April 5, 1934, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Terrence and Honorah (Gleeson) Robert. Mrs. Ouellette attended Assumption College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and St. Joseph School of Nursing in London, Ontario, Canada. She pursued her career as a Registered Nurse at Jennings Hospital in Detroit, Michigan then continued her nursing work in the field of obstetrics until her marriage in 1962. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bernard C. Ouellette, one son, Timothy J. Ouellette of Fairport, New York and four daughters: Michelle and her husband, Thomas Gallagher of Fairport, New York, Maureen Snyder of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Catherine and her husband, Edward Baranowski, Jr. of Gaines, New York and Suzanne and her husband Joseph Wilson of East Bloomfield, New York, six granddaughters: Samantha and her husband, Chris Radecke of Greenville, South Carolina, Ashleigh Snyder and Sara Snyder of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Lauren Baranowski of Buffalo, New York, Honorah Gallagher of Fairport, New York and Madeleine Wilson of East Bloomfield, New York; three grandsons: Alexander Paris and his wife Natalie of Gainesville, Georgia, Michael Baranowski of Rochester, New York and Henry Wilson of East Bloomfield, New York. She is also survived by her brother Michael Robert of Kingsville, Ontario and her brother-in-law Richard Fisher of New Market, Ontario as well as many nieces and nephews from Toronto and Windsor, Ontario. She was preceded in death by her sister Maureen Fisher, sister-in-law Gayle Robert, nephews Michael and Thomas Joseph Robert and her parents. A memorial Mass in celebration of Mrs. Ouellette's life will be celebrated at St. Johns Catholic Church in Fairport, New York at a later date to be announced. Her funeral is being arranged by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.

Mary Catherine Claire Ouellette Mary Catherine Claire Ouellette (nee Robert), 85, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, passed away on February 20, 2020. Born April 5, 1934, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Terrence and Honorah (Gleeson) Robert. Mrs. Ouellette attended Assumption College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and St. Joseph School of Nursing in London, Ontario, Canada. She pursued her career as a Registered Nurse at Jennings Hospital in Detroit, Michigan then continued her nursing work in the field of obstetrics until her marriage in 1962. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bernard C. Ouellette, one son, Timothy J. Ouellette of Fairport, New York and four daughters: Michelle and her husband, Thomas Gallagher of Fairport, New York, Maureen Snyder of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Catherine and her husband, Edward Baranowski, Jr. of Gaines, New York and Suzanne and her husband Joseph Wilson of East Bloomfield, New York, six granddaughters: Samantha and her husband, Chris Radecke of Greenville, South Carolina, Ashleigh Snyder and Sara Snyder of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Lauren Baranowski of Buffalo, New York, Honorah Gallagher of Fairport, New York and Madeleine Wilson of East Bloomfield, New York; three grandsons: Alexander Paris and his wife Natalie of Gainesville, Georgia, Michael Baranowski of Rochester, New York and Henry Wilson of East Bloomfield, New York. She is also survived by her brother Michael Robert of Kingsville, Ontario and her brother-in-law Richard Fisher of New Market, Ontario as well as many nieces and nephews from Toronto and Windsor, Ontario. She was preceded in death by her sister Maureen Fisher, sister-in-law Gayle Robert, nephews Michael and Thomas Joseph Robert and her parents. A memorial Mass in celebration of Mrs. Ouellette's life will be celebrated at St. Johns Catholic Church in Fairport, New York at a later date to be announced. Her funeral is being arranged by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132. Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close