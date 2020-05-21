Mary Catherine Doyle Mary Catherine McCarthy Doyle of Hilton Head, South Carolina died Tuesday May 12th, 2020 at Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Mary was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island on August 7, 1944. Throughout her life, Mary's commitment to her family was only matched by her dedication to public service. From her early involvement with the Fresh Air Fund for Children in New York City and the Rhode Island Association for Special Needs Children and Adults (ARC), to her volunteerism with A Safe Place shelter for victims of domestic violence in Lincoln County, Illinois, Mary demonstrated that social contributions are paramount to both civic engagement and strengthening local ties. Mary had intense love and compassion for animals as she devoted her time to battling the ills of dog breeding through the national Sheltie (Shetland Sheepdog) Rescue Association, and for the past 13 years, the Hilton Head Humane Association Animal Shelter, where she served as both a tireless volunteer and board member. Proud of her strong Irish heritage, Mary was also a founding member of the Beaufort County Ladies' Ancient Order of Hibernians, for which she served as treasurer and devoted member, with too many volunteer contributions to count. Mary was a dedicated member of her Catholic parish, St. Francis by the Sea, and her legacy will continue to inspire others to give of themselves wherever needs arise. Mary is survived by her husband, Robert P. Doyle, Sr., her son, Robert P. Doyle, Jr. and his wife Cara Townsend, two teenage grandchildren, her brothers John McCarthy, Jr. and Thomas McCarthy, 34 nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Fiona. The family is having a private service and will be inviting guests to a public memorial service at a later date. Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Hilton Head Humane Association on Mary's behalf: 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 (843) 681-8686 www.hhhumane.org
Published in The Island Packet on May 21, 2020.