Mary Donna Crosby Mary Donna Crosby, 72, wife of Charles Allen Crosby, of Sheldon, SC, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence. The family will receive friendson Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 amin Sheldon Baptist Church with the service to followat 11:00amin Sheldon Baptist Church. She was born in Sheldon, SC on December 18, 1946. She is the daughter of the late John Marion Platt and LillianGunnellsPlatt. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a faithful member of Sheldon Baptist Church and enjoyed doing many things for the ministry. She retired from the banking industry and currently served as the church secretary. She loved flowers and led the decoration of the church sanctuary for all occasions. Her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband, Allen; her daughter, Donna Lynn Bradley, husband, Gary; her son, Charles Allen Crosby, Jr.(Chuck), wife Tonya; grandchildren Megan Morris, LaurenThibault, Alexandra Berry, Emily Crosby, Carter Thibault, Brooke Crosby, Jessica Bradley, Cory Bradley and Preston Bradley; great grandchildren, Hannah Grace Meyer, Peyton Russell Berry,Ansleigh Smith , Landyn Smith andAverlynLewis; a sister, LorraineJennessand a brother, John Platt, III(Bubba). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Sheldon Baptist Church, P. O.Box 37, Sheldon, SC 29941. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.