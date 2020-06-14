Mary Edna Oswald Curtis
Mary Edna Curtis Mary Edna Oswald Curtis, age 80, widow of the late John Robert Curtis died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Mrs. Curtis was born in Allendale, SC and the daughter of the late Joseph Maxwell and Mary Littlejohn Oswald. She was a faithfull member of Lands End Seaside Church and long time member of Allendale First Baptist Church. Mary Edna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved playing cards, fried fish and her many friends. Graveside Services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Swallow Savannah Cemetery with Reverend Carrol Holladay officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Social Distancing will be observed. Family members include one daughter, Ann Curtis Diamond; one son, John Robert Curtis, Jr.; grandchildren, Jason A. McKerley (Laura) and Katherin McKerley Mead (Tony); great-grandson, Gunner McKerley; one brother, Joseph Maxwell Oswald, Jr. (Brenda); one sister-in-law, Sallie Cutis Riley; a special nephew Cote Maxwell Oswald (Heather) and serveral other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a niece, Margaret Oswald Blunck. Memorial contributions may be made to Swallow Savannah Cemetery, C/O of Suzanne Goodson, 493 Concord Church Rd. , Ulmer, SC. 29849 Keith Smith Funeral Service, 128 Water Street, Allendale, SC 29810 (803) 584-2495

Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 14, 2020.
