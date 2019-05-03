Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elise Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elise Davis Mary Elise Davis, 95, of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away peacefully at her home on April 14, 2019 with her children by her side. She was born in Marion, SC on October 8, 1923 to Walker Brown Davis and Harold Brunson Davis. After graduation from Marion High School, she attended Queens College and Coker College. She married Howard Davis in 1944. He was a career Air Force officer and throughout their many moves, she provided a secure and happy home for the family. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Davis and a grandson, Allan Merritt. She is survived by her children Vickie Davis of Bluffton, SC, Cathey Kieffer (Bill) of HHI, SC and Howard Davis (Becky), also of HHI, SC. Her grandchildren, Marianne Merritt (Julie Tomlinson), Lesley Kieffer Taylor (Heather), Will Kieffer (Megan), and Jack Davis affectionately called her "Mamma" and treasured the many happy years that each enjoyed with her. They all adored her. Mary Elise was the proud great-grandmother to Ford and Vivian Kieffer and Langdon and Elise Taylor. She was genuinely kind and gracious to everyone. Her family will always remember her for her sense of fairness, her love for fun and her delight in adventure. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head. She was also an accomplished artist and enjoyed decorating. The family would like to express their gratitude to The Cypress Home Health staff for their several years of care and to Hospice of the Lowcountry for their care during her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, a memorial to Thornwell, 302 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC, 29325 or Hospice of the Lowcountry, P. O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC, 29910 would be appreciated. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Cypress Clubhouse in Hilton Head Plantation, SC. A reception at The Cypress will immediately follow. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mary Elise Davis Mary Elise Davis, 95, of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away peacefully at her home on April 14, 2019 with her children by her side. She was born in Marion, SC on October 8, 1923 to Walker Brown Davis and Harold Brunson Davis. After graduation from Marion High School, she attended Queens College and Coker College. She married Howard Davis in 1944. He was a career Air Force officer and throughout their many moves, she provided a secure and happy home for the family. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Davis and a grandson, Allan Merritt. She is survived by her children Vickie Davis of Bluffton, SC, Cathey Kieffer (Bill) of HHI, SC and Howard Davis (Becky), also of HHI, SC. Her grandchildren, Marianne Merritt (Julie Tomlinson), Lesley Kieffer Taylor (Heather), Will Kieffer (Megan), and Jack Davis affectionately called her "Mamma" and treasured the many happy years that each enjoyed with her. They all adored her. Mary Elise was the proud great-grandmother to Ford and Vivian Kieffer and Langdon and Elise Taylor. She was genuinely kind and gracious to everyone. Her family will always remember her for her sense of fairness, her love for fun and her delight in adventure. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head. She was also an accomplished artist and enjoyed decorating. The family would like to express their gratitude to The Cypress Home Health staff for their several years of care and to Hospice of the Lowcountry for their care during her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, a memorial to Thornwell, 302 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC, 29325 or Hospice of the Lowcountry, P. O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC, 29910 would be appreciated. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Cypress Clubhouse in Hilton Head Plantation, SC. A reception at The Cypress will immediately follow. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close