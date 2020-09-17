Mary-Elizabeth Gordon

Mary-Elizabeth "Betty" Gordon Mary-Elizabeth "Betty" Gordon passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community. She was born on February 2, 1921 in Philadelphia, PA to Marion Sharpless Butler and John Lord Butler. She was educated at the Rydal School and graduated from Ogontz Junior College. She married her husband and lifelong partner, Kilbourn Gordon, in 1942 and together they raised their family of three children in Cold Spring Harbor, Long Island, New York. Betty was parish secretary and director of Christian education at St.John's Episcopal Church in Cold Spring Harbor for twenty five years. After their retirement, Betty and "Kib" moved to Beaufort, S.C. They loved Beaufort and spent much of their retirement traveling the world and volunteering at the local hospital. After Kib's death, Betty moved to Deerfield to be closer to her daughter, Betsy, who lives in Fletcher. Betty was a natural athlete who excelled at sports. As a girl, she won many ribbons for her horsemanship and was captain of her basketball and field hockey teams in college. She was a particularly good tennis player and played until she was eighty nine. Betty was a warm and gregarious woman who truly loved other people. Throughout her long life she maintained a wide circle of friends. She had a gift for making each person she knew feel special. Her life long interest in others led her to participate in many social activities such as garden club, P.E.O., Writer's Read, and handbell choir. She also loved to entertain and knew how to create a welcoming and festive atmosphere for her guests. Betty leaves behind three children: Caroline Rutherfurd of Hobe Sound, FL, Dr. Kilbourn Gordon of Darien, CT, and Betsy Kirk of Fletcher, NC, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Because of Covid-19 there will be no funeral service. Her internment will take place at a future date in Stoddartsville Cemetery near her beloved Pennsylvania summer home. The family would like to thank the staffs of Care Partners Hospice and Deerfield Skilled Nursing Unit for their loving care of Betty. Memorials may be sent to Guiding Eyes for the Blind or UNC-TV, Betty's favorite charities.



