Mary Ellen Witter Mary Ellen Witter of Bluffton, SC, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 21, 2020 with her family around her. She was predeased by her husband, the love of her life, Ret. Col. Lee Witter of 61 years. She was the daughter of the late Allan & Alma Imse, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1937. Mary Ellen went to UWM Milwaukee, Wisconsin for her bachelors in Elementary Education and she received her masters at C W Post Center Long Island University, NY in Library Science. She was a dedicated military wife. She represented America, while being an Embassy military wife, in Indonesia. She was a long-time educator both here and abroad. Mary Ellen was a pianist, singer and a devout Christian who was very active in her church and was a part of Stephens Ministry and prayer groups. For those who knew her, she was a soft-spoken woman who loved traveling, reading, gardening, camping, bird watching, and going to the beach. But most of all she loved her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Mathew Allan Witter. She was survived by her two daughters, Nanette Marie Jordan (her husband Thomas James) of Norwalk, CT and Dorinda Mary Witter Selby (her husband Robert Anthony) of Beaufort, SC. She was survived by her sister, Sharon Quade (her husband Arthur) of Crandon, Wisconsin and brother Robert Imse (his wife Charlotte) of Naples, Florida. She dearly loved her five grandchildren: Ashley Marie Benusa (her husband Philip) of Hong Kong; Taylor James Jordan of Boston, MA; Zachary Thomas Jordan of Waterbury, CT; Senior Airman Robert Mathew Selby of Davis Monthan Air Force Base Tucson, AZ, and Thomas Lee Selby of Beaufort, SC. as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Funeral Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 157 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort, SC. For immediate family only. Video streaming will be available. When the date is set, it will be posted on www.bakermccullough.com. The burial service will take place at West Point Military Academy National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valparaiso University, in care of Mathew Witter Memorial Endowed Scholarship, 1100 Campus Dr. S., Valparaiso, IN 46383 and/or St. John's Lutheran Church in Beaufort, SC. Services have been entrusted to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 West US Highway 80 Garden City, GA 31408. (912)964-2862. www.bakermccullough.com
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 28, 2020.