Mary Jane (nee Chrzanowski) Previte Of Bluffton, S.C. passed peacefully into eternal life on May 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Brigman) Chrzanowski. Beloved wife of 43 years to her husband Robert. Loving mother of sons Christopher (Paula) of Fort Walton Beach,Fla.; Jonathan of Savannah, Ga.; and Joshua (Nanette), of Cheektowaga, N.Y. Grandmother of Ayah, Solomon, Atlas, and Jayde. Survived by brothers Ronald (Anne) Chrzanowski of Batavia, N.Y., and Gerald (Deborah) Chrzanowski of Buffalo, N.Y. She was the Sister-in-law of Esther (Douglas) Thurau of Hazel Park, Mich.; Jeanne (David) Green of Grand Island, N.Y.; Richard (Adele) Previte of Lynchburg Va.; and the late Carol Previte. Also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mary Jane earned a B.S. in Education from Buffalo State College in 1976. She taught in many parochial schools in the Buffalo, N.Y. area, but mostly at St. Mary's Elementary in Lancaster, N.Y. After moving to South Carolina in 2005, she worked as a Teacher Aide at M.C. Riley Elementary in Bluffton. She touched the lives of thousands of very young children in a positive and nurturing way throughout her career. She loved working with her colleagues and even continued as a volunteer at M.C. Riley always baking something for the teachers whenever she came. Her Christian faith was central to her life as was her family. She enjoyed nothing more than holiday and special event celebrations with family and friends. No one ever visited her in South Carolina without experiencing very special hospitality and wonderful meals. Although she enjoyed cooking, baking was what she especially loved. Her cakes were unmatched. Even those who were not fond of cake, always wanted hers. She loved her sons and daughters-in-law and adored her grandchildren. Time with them was special to her. She very much enjoyed visits with all her extended family whether in South Carolina or Upstate New York. She enjoyed travelling with her husband Rob and experiencing new places. She enjoyed nature, especially the beach and the mountains. For years she dreamt of writing a book and did author a book of poetry entitled Jewels of the Heart (Copyright 2000). Mary Jane will be so missed by so many. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, 45 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Meals-On-Wheels Bluffton-Hilton Head, Inc., PO Box 23961, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925.

