Mary Jean Haney After a long illness, Mary Jean "Jenny" Haney, 68, passed away in her sleep on June 1 at McNair Nursing Home in Lake City, SC. Jenny was born on August 25, 1950, to John H. and Elyner T. Haney in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mary Margaret Caputo of Savannah, GA and Mary Eleanor Ford Wagner of Scotland, PA. She is survived by her sister Mary Kathleen Haney of Charleston, SC, as well as four nephews and seven great nephews and nieces. Jenny moved to Hilton Head in 1982, and among the positions she held were Enrichment Life Coordinator at Carolina House; Director of Development for Bluffton-Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine; and Executive Director of Bluffton Self Help, where she was awarded the "Angel Award" from the Secretary of State for fiscal responsibility of a non-profit agency. A resident of North Forest Beach for most of her thirty-five years on the Island, she was known to other residents who walked the beach regularly because she waked her dogs there every day. Her many friends on Hilton Head Island will miss her sense of humor and her kind and caring personality. After a private memorial service in Pittsburgh, Jenny's cremains will be interred in the Haney family grave at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to McNair Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake City, SC.
Published in The Island Packet on June 8, 2019