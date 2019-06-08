Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jean "Jenny" Haney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jean Haney After a long illness, Mary Jean "Jenny" Haney, 68, passed away in her sleep on June 1 at McNair Nursing Home in Lake City, SC. Jenny was born on August 25, 1950, to John H. and Elyner T. Haney in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mary Margaret Caputo of Savannah, GA and Mary Eleanor Ford Wagner of Scotland, PA. She is survived by her sister Mary Kathleen Haney of Charleston, SC, as well as four nephews and seven great nephews and nieces. Jenny moved to Hilton Head in 1982, and among the positions she held were Enrichment Life Coordinator at Carolina House; Director of Development for Bluffton-Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine; and Executive Director of Bluffton Self Help, where she was awarded the "Angel Award" from the Secretary of State for fiscal responsibility of a non-profit agency. A resident of North Forest Beach for most of her thirty-five years on the Island, she was known to other residents who walked the beach regularly because she waked her dogs there every day. Her many friends on Hilton Head Island will miss her sense of humor and her kind and caring personality. After a private memorial service in Pittsburgh, Jenny's cremains will be interred in the Haney family grave at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to McNair Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake City, SC.

Mary Jean Haney After a long illness, Mary Jean "Jenny" Haney, 68, passed away in her sleep on June 1 at McNair Nursing Home in Lake City, SC. Jenny was born on August 25, 1950, to John H. and Elyner T. Haney in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mary Margaret Caputo of Savannah, GA and Mary Eleanor Ford Wagner of Scotland, PA. She is survived by her sister Mary Kathleen Haney of Charleston, SC, as well as four nephews and seven great nephews and nieces. Jenny moved to Hilton Head in 1982, and among the positions she held were Enrichment Life Coordinator at Carolina House; Director of Development for Bluffton-Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine; and Executive Director of Bluffton Self Help, where she was awarded the "Angel Award" from the Secretary of State for fiscal responsibility of a non-profit agency. A resident of North Forest Beach for most of her thirty-five years on the Island, she was known to other residents who walked the beach regularly because she waked her dogs there every day. Her many friends on Hilton Head Island will miss her sense of humor and her kind and caring personality. After a private memorial service in Pittsburgh, Jenny's cremains will be interred in the Haney family grave at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to McNair Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake City, SC. Published in The Island Packet on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close