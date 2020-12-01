1/
Mary Jo McAllister Dunning
1929 - 2020
December 29, 1929 - November 28, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Mary Jo McAllister Dunning, 90, of Beaufort, widow of Wilburn Carl Dunning, Jr. passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Florence, South Carolina.
She was born in Big Creek, Alabama on December 29, 1929 to the late D. S. McAllister and Dixie Belle McAllister. She had three brothers, Maurice, Wilmer, and Charles McAllister.
Mary Jo worked in Beaufort in the dental profession for over 45 years as a dental assistant, receptionist, and office manager. She was known by many from her years working in the offices of Dr. Sam Koutroulakis, Dr. Rutledge Coleman, Dr. Don Whisonant, and Dr. Robert Roe. She was a Navy wife and also a member of the Carteret Street United Methodist Church.
Mary Jo loved the Lowcountry, its seafood, and enjoying it together with friends. Her favorite hobby was to go "junking" with her daughter and friends. She spent most of the last few years living with her daughter and son-in-law in Florence, South Carolina.
She is survived by her son, Philip Carl Dunning, Sr. of Beaufort, her daughter, Mary Dunning Chapman (David) of Florence, two granddaughters Suzanne Dunning and Anna Hall Chapman, one grandson, Philip Carl Dunning Jr., and five great grandchildren, Ashley, Rachel, Madison, Grey and Andi Clark.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Copeland Funeral Service. A graveside service for Mary Jo will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 Beaufort National Cemetery. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Life at a later date in the spring of next year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society-P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123- in Mary Jo's memory.
Please share your thoughts and stories about Mary Jo by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
Copeland Funeral Service-One Copeland Drive, Beaufort- is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 1, 2020.
