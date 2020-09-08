Mary Lee Hagy Mary Lee Hagy, 87, formally of Smoaks, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Colleton County, South Carolina, Mary was the daughter of the late Johnnie and Mary Fralix Bailey. Mary has held many successful employments over the years such as her employment with WBEU radio station, and as a paralegal with Harvey, Battey and McCloskey Law Firm of Beaufort, and a bank associate with C& S Bank of Hilton Head, and lastly retiring from the Beaufort County Cooperative Extension Office Clemson University. Mary was involved with many organizations such as Beaufort County Farm Bureau, Daughters of the Confederacy, the Beaufort Squares, where she loved to square dance and had a great passion for the outdoors and gardening. Mary was also a member of St. Helena Episcopal Church of Beaufort. Mary is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Spurr and husband, Tim of Westminster, South Carolina and Lisa Williams and husband, Dan of Alcoa, Tennessee; and one grandchild, AD3 Alex Spurr of the US Navy. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by a brother; Buddy Bailey. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's memory to the Smoaks Baptist Church cemetery fund, 482 Lodge Hwy, Smoaks, South Carolina, 29481. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
