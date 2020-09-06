Mary Lou Cline Mary Lou Cline, 95, of Hilton Head Island passed away peacefully at home April 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. Mary Lou and her husband Don moved to the Island upon retirement in 1985 from Boardman, Ohio. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and was an avid reader. She always had a book close by. Mary Lou was a founding member of St. Francis. She volunteered at the Hilton Head Library for over 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband Don in 2012; her parents, Peter and Nora Laursen; her sister Jane Kelly; father and mother-in-law Frank and Rheabelle Cline and brother-in-law Gene Cline. She will be missed by her daughters Christine Cline-Dahlman (Bill) and Ellen Basista (Ken); 6 grandchildren, Jennifer Jouben, Alex and Catherine Dahlman, TJ, Matthew and Jeffrey Basista and 2 great granddaughters Nora Dahlman and Hailey Jouben. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044 or the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Ste. 2, Clarkston, MI 48346. Islandfuneralhome.com
