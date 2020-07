Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Lou Darity Mary Lou Darity, 82, wife of Martin H. "Marty" Darity, of Beaufort, SC, mother of Martie Kay McTeer (Craig) and Michelle Dimock (John), died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Sprenger Health Care of Port Royal. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



