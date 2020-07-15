1/
Mary Lou Mosley Bennett
2/14/1930 - 7/08/2020
Mrs. Mary Lou Mosley Bennett 90, of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, North Carolina. She was the widow of Mr. Percy Tyson Bennett. Born February 14, 1930 in Beaufort, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Ben Mosley and Gertrude Wilson Mosley. She was a faithful member of Hampton First Baptist Church. Mrs. Bennett retired from Westinghouse and had worked at various sewing rooms in the Lowcountry. Surviving are: her grandsons, William Tyson Bennett and Timothy Cape Bennett; great granddaughters, Brittany, Katelynn, Savannah, Gracie, Emily, Mary Caroline, and Sarah; as well as a niece, Marie. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marjorie Eve Bennett; grandson, Anthony Lee Bennett; sisters, Mildred Benita and Marie Elma; and a nephew, Benny. Graveside funeral services will be held 1 o'clock, Saturday afternoon, July 18, 2020 at Hampton Cemetery. The Reverend Emerson Wiles officiating. ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville; 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Varnville
1074 Yemassee Highway
Varnville, SC 29944
(803) 943-5016
